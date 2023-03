Shooting Investigation In Columbia

COLUMBIA – Police in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shots fired incident. On Saturday, March 18 around 7:49 p.m., officers responded to the area of 7th and Chestnut Streets and located multiple shell casings, along with a vehicle and residence that had been struck by projectiles. Officers found a gunshot victim who sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.