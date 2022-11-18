Shooting Investigated In Maryland

ABERDEEN, MD – Three people were injured after a shooting in Maryland. On November 16 at 8:19 p.m., Aberdeen Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 300 block of Stevens Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male from Aberdeen and a 17-year-old female from Elkton with gunshot wounds. The two were airlifted to trauma centers in Baltimore. Aberdeen Police learned that the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from the 4400 block of Old Philadelphia Road about a 17-year-old Aberdeen male who had been shot. It was later learned that this victim was shot at the Stevens Circle address. There are no confirmed suspects, but investigators are following leads. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined. Anyone with information about is asked to call Aberdeen Police Detective Soto at 410-272-2121 or email msoto@aberdeenmd.gov.