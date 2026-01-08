Shooting Investigated in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting. Yesterday around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the first block of South Sixth Street in Columbia and located two adult males in the street that had been involved in a violent physical altercation. During the altercation, one male fired a handgun at the other, striking him and causing life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. Both individuals are known to one another. Their identities were not released. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the general public. Police are reviewing surveillance footage, collecting evidence, and speaking with potential witnesses. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Detective Matt Leddy or the on-duty patrol supervisor at 717-684-7735.