Shooting Injures One In Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person was shot around 2:17 a.m. today in the 400 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster Township. Initial reports were that approximately six shots were fired after an argument. A caller reported that several individuals were in the area when the incident occurred. Police were advised a short while later that an individual had shown up at Lancaster General with a gunshot wound. Investigators determined that the individual was a victim of this shooting. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown at this time what the victim’s involvement in the incident was. Police took one adult male into custody at the scene. No further information on the suspect or victim is being released at this time.