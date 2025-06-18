Shooting In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – An early morning shooting in Lancaster is under investigation. Around 2:45 a.m. today, officers responded to the 800 block of Hilton Street and located an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspects who shot into the front of the residence are unknown at this time. Anyone who might have information on the incident or the suspects are asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or leave an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.

