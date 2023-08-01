Shooting In Lancaster Under Investigation

LANCASTER – One person was hurt after an early morning shooting in Lancaster. Officers responded around 12:49 a.m. today to the 200 block of Conestoga Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for their injury. Police do not believe this was a random act or that the public is in danger. Currently, police have no suspects related to the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.