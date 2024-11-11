Shooting Claims Three Lives

DUNCANNON (AP) – Three people were killed and two others wounded when a suspect opened fire in a Lancaster County apartment, then led police on a high-speed chase through two PA counties before an exchange of gunfire with state troopers in Dauphin County. Lt. Col. George Bivens of PA State Police said Friday that troopers shot and killed 22-year-old Ricky Shannon after he opened fire on them from his pickup truck. Inside the truck, troopers found a 19-year-old woman who had also been fatally shot. Earlier, Bivens says, Shannon had gone to the woman’s house in Mount Joy and shot four of the woman’s family members, killing one. The investigation into the incident continues.