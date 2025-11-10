Shoeboxes Bring The Gospel Through Operation Christmas Child

BOONE, NC – Many area churches and families are busy making up shoeboxes filled with gifts to needy children around the world through Operation Christmas Child, an outreach of Samaritan’s Purse. Shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies, and personal care items and can include a personal note and photo from the sender. Persons can find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage. Many shoebox recipients participate in “The Greatest Journey,” a follow-up discipleship course where they learn to know, grow in, and share Jesus Christ. Through 12 exciting lessons, the boys and girls are taught to share their faith with family and friends. Every year, National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when more than 4,500 drop-off locations open across the country. You can find out more about Operation Christmas Child, how to pack a shoebox, and area drop-off locations by clicking on the banner below. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 232 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.