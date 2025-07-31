Shoe Thieves Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for some shoe thieves. The incident happened July 29 at Famous Footwear at 311 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd. in Lancaster. Three subjects entered the store, concealed over $1,700 worth of shoes, and exited the store without paying. Police released surveillance photos of the three subjects and they can be seen below. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspects or has information about the crime is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676 or through their Crimewatch page. Tipsters can remain anonymous.