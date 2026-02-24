Shoe Drive Benefits “The Tide” Ministry

CHAMBERSBURG – The Tide®, a global Gospel broadcast ministry located on three continents, is taking the phrase “Walk a mile in their shoes” and putting it into action through their fifth annual “Your Soles -Their Souls” shoe drive. Now until March 31, individuals, families, churches, schools, and businesses can collect collect new and gently worn pairs of shoes. Through both micro-enterprises in developing countries and literacy classes to villagers in India who may not otherwise have the means to learn how to read and write in their own language, each pair of shoes is an opportunity for someone to learn about the love of Christ’s community. The Tide’s Director, Don Shenk says across the globe, a staggering 1 billion people, including 300 million children, do not own a single pair of shoes. Last year, 7,550 pairs were collected. This year, the ministry has raised its goal to 10,000 pairs; with over 2,200 pairs already collected toward this year’s goal. You can find more information about the shoe drive by clicking on the banner below.