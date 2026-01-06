Shoe Donations Needed For The Tide Ministry

CHAMBERSBURG – Around the world, it’s estimated that 1 billion people, including 300 million children, do not own a single pair of shoes. In the United States, where the average American citizen owns seven pairs, the contrast between abundance and absence is stark, revealing a global disparity that is easy to overlook. The Tide ministry is bridging the gap with new and gently worn shoes through the fifth annual “Your Soles – Their Souls” shoe drive. This year’s shoe drive began this week and ends on March 31. Don Shenk, Director of The Tide, says there’s a need for basic footwear — an essential for health, mobility and opportunity. Without proper footwear, children can be barred from their education and adults from employment, continuing cycles of poverty across households and neighborhoods. In 2025, churches, businesses, and individuals participated to help bring in 7,550 pairs of shoes. This year, The Tide has set a goal to collect 10,000 pairs. To learn more about The Tide’s 2026 “Your Soles -Their Souls” shoe drive, you can click the picture below.