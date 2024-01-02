Shifty Shoplifter Uses Wheelchair In Lancaster County Store

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a shoplifter who used a wheelchair to hide his crime. Around 3:30 p.m. on December 21, 2023, a man entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Outlet in the Tanger Outlet complex on Lincoln Hwy East. The man was seated in a wheelchair, using his feet to move around the store, selecting numerous clothing items and carrying them on his lap. At one point, the man stood up, placed the store merchandise on the seat of the chair, and walked out of the store pushing the wheelchair in front of him. The man stole over $830.00 worth of clothing. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect. Anyone who is familiar with the suspect or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.