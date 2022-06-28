Sheetz Reduces Pain At The Gas Pump

UNDATED – Effective immediately, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic gas and convenience chain, will help reduce pain at the gas pump for consumers by reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. It is a limited time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season. Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for Flex Fuel vehicles or FFVs. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Consumers are encouraged to check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with Unleaded 88 or E85.