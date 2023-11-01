Sharing God’s Love With A Shoebox

BOONE, NC – Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes filled with school supplies, personal care items, and toys to children worldwide since 1993. The outreach from Samaritan’s Purse hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children. Anyone can pack a shoebox. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage. Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into a giftbox for a child which opens the door to share about the true hope found in Jesus Christ. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Volunteers will collect the completed shoeboxes during National Collection Week, Nov. 13–20. Click on the Operation Christmas Child banner below to find information about drop off locations in your area and all the details about what it takes to prepare a shoebox.