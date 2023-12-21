“Share The Blessing” With Needy Area Families

LANCASTER – Share The Blessing is dedicated to help area individuals and families in need enjoy the Christmas holiday. They facilitate this through the collection of monetary donations that are used, in full, to provide hope and assistance to local families during a very blessed time of the year. Launched in 2004 as a community outreach project, Share the Blessing has grown from the desire to provide relief for individuals and families in crisis into a Central Pennsylvania-wide initiative fostering a sense of community. Over the years, Share the Blessing has gained the support of many local residents and families seeking to give back by having raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for those in need. You can make an online donation by clicking on the banner below or mail a monetary donation to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. You can also call to make a donation at 717-381-5440.