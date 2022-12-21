Share The Blessing With Area Needy

LANCASTER – For 18 years, Share The Blessing has been helping area needy to have a more happier Christmas season. Monetary donations have been impacting individuals and families facing a wide variety of needs. Share The Blessing is still accepting nominations of area needy who may need a blessing. You can nominate or make a monetary donation by going to their website at sharetheblessing.com. You can also send a check to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. You can call them at 717-381-5440.