Share The Blessing This Christmas To Area Needy

LANCASTER – Needy individuals and families are having a brighter Christmas through Share The Blessing. Monetary donations to Share The Blessing have provided food, clothing, and all that is needed to make Christmas brighter. All donations are used in full to help people who are facing hardship at this time of year – those dealing with illness and disease, loss of employment, or loss of a home through fire. You can help by making an online tax deductible donation to Share The Blessing by visiting their website at sharetheblessing.com or by calling 717-381-5440. You can mail a check to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.