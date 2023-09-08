Shapiro’s Funding Stop Draws Lawmaker Criticism

HARRISBURG – A York County lawmaker is critical of Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro’s decision to stop funding of a nearly 30-year-long agreement with Real Alternatives. The pro-life organization has provided support to women and their families facing an unplanned pregnancy. Real Alternatives was started by PA Democrat Gov. Bob Casey and has been funded under three different Democrat administrations. Republican Rep. Wendy Fink reacted with disappointment and concern as Shapiro’s actions erode choice for pregnant women in search of options. She said, “Shapiro’s decision to slash funding for Real Alternatives demonstrates he and his colleagues are not pro-choice at all. Being pro-choice implies support for options for pregnant women, so they can make educated decisions that reflect their needs using all the resources that are available.” She added the governor and his colleagues are clearly pro-abortion. She expressed frustration over the continued funding of Planned Parenthood by saying, “Eliminating funding for such an important service is proof of pushing Planned Parenthood and prioritizing abortions over a woman’s right to seek out options, including adoption. I hope and pray the governor re-examines his decision and allows Real Alternatives to continue its vital work.”