Shapiro’s Bringing Bipartisanship To Capitol

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro will take office next month talking about how voters across the political spectrum in PA gave him a mandate. It’s a message he’ll carry into a state Capitol riven by partisanship. Shapiro starts off in a strong position as state coffers are flush with cash. Still, the state Senate remains firmly in Republican control, meaning that every new law must have a GOP stamp of approval. Now five weeks into his transition, Shapiro is stressing bipartisanship, seeding his transition team with Republicans and avoiding radioactive political issues.