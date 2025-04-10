Shapiro Visits Lancaster Main Street Businesses

LANCASTER – Gov. Josh Shapiro visited small businesses in downtown Lancaster to highlight his Administration’s investments in 81 Main Street Matters projects across the state – including more than $1.2 million for Lancaster County – to revitalize downtowns, grow local economies, and create jobs. The Governor started the Main Street Matters program and secured $20 million for it in the 2024-25 budget. Shapiro said every community in PA has a Main Street and their success is directly tied to the small businesses that line them. Administered by the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Matters received more than 200 applications requesting over $43 million, underscoring the demand for strategic investments in Main Streets across PA. Joining Shapiro on his visit were Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace along with state and local leaders.