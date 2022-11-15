Shapiro To Take Office With Mandate From PA Voters

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro will take office after PA voters defeated a Republican effort to take over the executive office in the premier battleground state. The state’s two-term attorney general will take the reins in a state riven by bitter partisanship over voting laws and the management of the COVID-19 pandemic by his predecessor. And, with the 2024 presidential election looming, big questions remain unresolved over the state’s voting laws. Still, Shapiro stresses that his victory is a salute to crossover support from Republican voters. He says he has a “mandate” to bring people together and work with Republicans.