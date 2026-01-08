Shapiro To Run For Governor Again

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to run again for a second term after serving a first term that put him on the Democrat radar as a potential presidential contender in 2028. His campaign says Shapiro will formally announce his reelection bid Thursday at events in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Shapiro hasn’t disclosed any future plans and insists he’s focused on state issues. But his reelection effort will be watched as another test of whether he’s White House material. Shapiro has set a new campaign finance record in the state with $30 million on hand as he seeks a second term. For 2026, PA’s Republican Party endorsed Stacy Garrity, the twice-elected state treasurer, to challenge Shapiro this fall.