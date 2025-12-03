Shapiro To Chair Chesapeake Bay Council

BALTIMORE – Gov. Josh Shapiro was unanimously elected by a bipartisan group of governors, elected leaders, and federal officials to serve as Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Executive Council during its annual meeting in Baltimore. This marks the first time in 20 years that PA will lead the multi-state collaboration responsible for restoring the Chesapeake Bay and improving the health of local waterways across the watershed. The Executive Council includes the governors of the watershed states – Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, along with the Mayor of Washington D.C., the EPA Administrator, and the Chesapeake Bay Commission Chair. The Council serves as the primary policy and leadership body for restoring the Chesapeake Bay and members represent the nine signatories to the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.