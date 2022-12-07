Shapiro Taps Longtime Aides For Top Jobs In Governor’s Office

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro is tapping longtime aides to take top positions in his office weeks before he’s sworn in as PA’s 48th governor. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, said Uri Monson will be his top fiscal officer as budget secretary and Jennifer Selber will be his top lawyer as general counsel. Monson is a senior administrator at the Philadelphia school district. Selber is currently Shapiro’s executive deputy attorney general in charge of the office’s criminal division.Shapiro also named his campaign manager Dana Fritz as his chief of staff atop a state government of roughly 80,000 employees. Shapiro will be sworn in Jan. 17.