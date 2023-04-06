Shapiro Talks Investments In Fire/EMS In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Gov. Josh Shapiro met with local firefighters in Lancaster and shared his plans to create safer communities by investing $36 million for equipment, training, and staffing needs for firefighters and EMS providers and over $50 million in county 9-1-1 emergency communications systems. His budget proposal makes critical investments to create safer communities and support firefighters and first responders, including:

A $36 million increase for EMS and fire services, including equipment, training, and salaries to support them and grow our ranks of first responders; Over $50 million for 9-1-1 emergency communications systems – and ties that funding to the cost of living so it keeps up with rising costs.

A $1.5 million investment – a 266%increase – in the Municipal Assistance Program to support local governments and help counties share resources to implement emergency support services and lead community revitalization efforts.

The creation of the Public Safety and Protection Fund, which will sustainably fund the PA State Police to recruit and retain well-staffed, well-funded, and well-trained officers. The budget also proposes a tax credit of up to $2,500 for new officers to help communities hire police officers at every level.