Shapiro Talks Housing In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the Lancaster City Housing Authority’s Farnum Street East apartment building to highlight efforts to expand access to affordable housing across the state including historic new investments through the PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund. Last week, the PA Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) awarded $73 million in PHARE funding to support 387 housing and community development projects across all 67 counties – including $300,000 for critical exterior renovations at Farnum Street East, a 169-unit public housing complex serving seniors and those with disabilities. Shapiro said his administration is making the largest investment in housing in PA history because housing is a key foundation for opportunity. If we want people to work and build a better life, they need a place to call home.