Shapiro Talks About Unfinished Business In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro says his list of unfinished business for the state Legislature includes passing a school voucher program, increasing the minimum wage, and approving bills to curb gun violence. Shapiro also said he wants lawmakers to lift limits that prevent adult victims of childhood sexual assault from suing their assailants and institutions. Looking forward to next year, the governor says he wants to address a court ruling that found PA unconstitutionally discriminates against its poorest school districts. Speaking at a PA Press Club luncheon, Shapiro acknowledged that the politically divided Legislature is a challenge to his agenda.