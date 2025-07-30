Shapiro Sues To Stop Defunding Of Planned Parenthood

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that he is suing the Trump Administration alongside 22 other states to stop the defunding of Planned Parenthood. On his Facebook post, the governor says “this unconstitutional decision threatens to close vital health care centers and deny Pennsylvanians essential, lifesaving care such as cancer screening and prevention, family planning services, and prenatal and postpartum care. As long as I’m your Governor, we will defend access to reproductive health care here in Pennsylvania.”