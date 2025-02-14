Shapiro Sues Over Trump Administration Spending Freezes

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro is suing agencies under President Donald Trump, saying they are illegally and unconstitutionally withholding billions in federal aid from the state that had already been approved by Congress. The Democrat governor filed the lawsuit Thursday despite the fact that federal courts have repeatedly rejected the Trump Administration’s pause on federal funding. Shapiro’s lawyers suggest the Trump Administration is ignoring court orders to restore access to the suspended money. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, calls actions by the federal agencies “flagrantly lawless” and says the agencies have no legal authority to unilaterally refuse to spend appropriated money from Congress over a policy disagreement.