Shapiro Stomps For Biden In New Hampshire

WASHINGTON (AP) – One of the keynote speakers addressing presidential primary voters at the New Hampshire Democrat Party’s annual convention on Saturday will be PA Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro. As President Biden faces concerns, including from voters in his own party, about his prospects in a grueling reelection campaign, a new generation of high-profile Democrats are fanning out for the 80-year-old President. Shapiro said, “We’ve got a lot of talent in our party, and that talent is unified behind the reelection of President Joe Biden.” Shapiro said that he was “proud” to support the president in 2024. Some in Harrisburg have said they believe Shapiro is also setting himself for further political aspirations in the years ahead.