Shapiro Stays As Governor Supporting Democrat Ticket

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate disappointed fans of PA Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of Harris’ finalists for the job and seen as someone who could help Democrats win a key swing state. With his history of winning statewide elections in PA, Shapiro was seen as a strategic choice who could appeal to moderate voters, especially those in his state. But the governor faced criticism from some in the far left of the party for his support of a private school voucher program, natural gas infrastructure, and particularly his support for Israel’s war in Gaza after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Shapiro said his work in PA is far from finished and he looks forward to traveling across the Commonwealth to support the Harris/Walz ticket.