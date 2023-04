Shapiro Speaks At PA Farm Bureau’s 2023 Legislative Conference

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke at the PA Farm Bureau’s 2023 Legislative Conference in Harrisburg. He said his administration is working hard to tackle the avian flu crisis. A $25 million fund to help poultry farmers battle avian flu has been established with Shapiro seeking another $25 million for the fund and another $6 million for testing. Shapiro reflected on the importance of farming on the state’s economy and offered thanks to the hard work of PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.