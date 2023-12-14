Shapiro Signs School & Fiscal Code Bills Into Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed school and fiscal code bills into law after lawmakers approved legislation that ties up loose ends with the budget. It includes raising the monthly fee on telephone bills from $1.65 to $1.95 to help pay for county 911 services. It also boosts funding for the training of more State Police troopers. Republicans agreed to transparency measures in a program that allows businesses to receive tax breaks for donating money to defray the cost of tuition at private and religious schools. To encourage more college students to become teachers, one of the bills creates a program to give a stipend of up to $15,000 to student teachers. The state will expand that private school tax credit program from $340 million to $470 million. The bill raises the current child care tax credit from 30% to 100% of the federal child care and dependent tax credit. It includes more than $300 million for libraries and community colleges and $100 million in federal aid for school mental health services.