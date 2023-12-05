Shapiro Rebukes Philadelphia Protesters Outside Israeli Restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro is labeling a demonstration outside of an Israeli-owned restaurant in Philadelphia as “antisemitic” after protesters marched against the bombardment of Gaza. The protest on Sunday called for a complete end to the siege and “an end to the U.S. complicity with Israel,” according to a Facebook post. A video of protesters outside of the restaurant Goldie Falafel garnered backlash from the governor. Shapiro says he has been in touch with the restaurant owner to make sure he and his staff know that the governor will support them. Shapiro called for those who defaced property and broke the law to be arrested and prosecuted. Police said they were investigating and reviewing footage of the area.