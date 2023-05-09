Shapiro Pushes Property Tax/Rent Rebate Expansion

NEW CUMBERLAND – Gov. Josh Shapiro visited a Cumberland County senior center to highlight his proposal to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for seniors. Shapiro’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living. Under the Governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians would qualify for the program. Shapiro called the rebate program a lifeline for many Pennsylvanians, especially seniors who live on fixed incomes. He added it is long past time to expand this key program and help more seniors stay in their homes by raising the maximum rebate and increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners.