Shapiro Pushes For PA Teacher Incentives

PHILADELPHIA – Gov. Josh Shapiro shared his vision for rebuilding PA’s teacher workforce during a visit to the George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in Philadelphia, highlighting his Administration’s plan to encourage new teachers to join the profession and ease the burden on existing teachers. The Governor’s budget proposal includes a refundable tax credit of up to $2,500 every year for up to three years for anyone who earns a new license or certification in education, nursing, or law enforcement, or for anyone who already has a license in those fields and decides to move to PA for work. Just ten years ago, the Commonwealth certified 20,000 teachers a year, but that number was just over 6,000 certified last year In total, the budget includes an investment of $24.7 million in job retention and recruitment efforts to specifically attract more of these needed workers.