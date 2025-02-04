Shapiro Presents His Third Budget Proposal Today

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to state lawmakers today. His proposal is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games that are viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. Shapiro’s spending proposal could approach $50 billion for the 2025-26 fiscal year beginning July 1. The state is projected to bring in less than $47 billion in tax collections in the 2025-26 fiscal year – likely well below what the governor will propose in spending, Shapiro will present his budget proposal before a joint session of the General Assembly. Passage will require approval from PA’s Democrat-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate.