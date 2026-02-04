Shapiro Presents His 2026-27 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro presented his 2026-2027 budget proposal before a joint session of the PA General Assembly. The $53.3 billion budget proposal would increase spending by $2.7 billion, a 5.4% increase over the current year. The spending plan would take $4.6 billion out of the state’s emergency reserves in the Rainy Day Fund. The governor also called for state lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana to bring in revenues and to regulate and tax skill games in the state. You can see an overview of the budget proposal by clicking on the picture below.