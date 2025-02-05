Shapiro Presents Budget With More Spending

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro will seek more money for public schools and public transit in his new budget proposal to lawmakers. The Democrat governor’s proposal also reprises his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games. Shapiro’s spending proposal requests $51.5 billion for the 2025-2026 fiscal year beginning July 1. About $2 billion more would go to toward human services, including medical care for the poor, and another $1 billion more would go toward K-12 schools and higher education. The proposal holds the line on personal income and sales tax rates, but uses about $4.5 billion in reserve cash to balance the budget. Passage of his budget plan will require approval from the Democrat-controlled House and Republican controlled Senate.