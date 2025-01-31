Shapiro Plan To Subsidize Power Plants/Hydrogen Projects

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to fast-track the construction of power plants in PA and offer hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks for projects that produce electricity and use hydrogen. Shapiro says he wants to keep pace with other states that are attracting big projects, such as data centers. He says PA is one of 12 states that does not have an entity to fast-track siting decisions for energy projects. He wants to change that. The tax credits Shapiro is proposing are aimed at large projects producing electricity, using hydrogen and making hydrogen-based aviation fuel. His plans would require approval from lawmakers. Republican lawmakers have been critical of Shapiro’s energy policy, saying it is a major hurdle for PA to attract companies that want to build big new natural gas-fired power plants and stabilize the power grid.