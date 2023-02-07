Shapiro Orders Flags At Half Staff For Fallen Officer

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered all U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings, and grounds across PA to fly at half-staff in honor of McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty. A man shot and killed Sluganski, wounded a second, Officer Charles Thomas, Jr., and fired at a third before being wounded in a shootout in McKeesport on Monday. Sluganski had worked for the department full-time for two years. The shooting suspect is hospitalized in stable condition at a Pittsburgh-area trauma center. The flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment.