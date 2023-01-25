Shapiro Order Creates Office To Spur PA Business

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing the PA Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group. The newly created office will be a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to grow and will work to reignite the state’s economy. Shapiro named PA business leader and entrepreneur Ben Kirshner to the role of Chief Transformation and Opportunity Officer. With the new executive order, Shapiro is sending a message that PA is open for business and that the Commonwealth will work more quickly to spur economic development.