Shapiro Offers Carbon Tax Energy Plan

SCRANTON (AP) – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that he’ll back a plan to make power plant owners in the state pay for their greenhouse gas emissions. The plan would require utilities to buy more electricity from renewable sources. It comes under pressure from environmental activists for more action to fight climate change in the nation’s third-biggest energy-producing state. PA would become the first major fossil fuel-producing state to adopt a carbon-pricing program. Shapiro’s administration did not provide many details of his strategy, including how much it would reduce greenhouse gases, how much money power plants would pay, or how it would affect the average household electric bill.