Shapiro Nominates Arkoosh For PA DHS

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Department of Human Services. The 62-year-old Arkoosh is a former chair of anesthesiology at Drexel University College of Medicine who now chairs the three-member board of commissioners in Montgomery County. Shapiro will be inaugurated Tuesday to become PA’s 48th governor. The Department of Human Services administers over $50 billion in state and federal money, or about half of all the money that flows through PA’s state government every year.