Shapiro Joins Democrat Governor’s Abortion Alliance

UNDATED (AP) – Democrat governors in 20 states are launching a network to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe versus Wade and shifted regulatory powers over to state governments. Organizers, led by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, described the Reproductive Freedom Alliance as a way for governors and their staffs to share best practices and affirm abortion rights. The group includes executives of heavily Democrat states like California, but also involves states led by a Democrat, including Governors Josh Shapiro of PA, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, and Tony Evers of Wisconsin. Governors’ offices in the alliance also have started working with advocacy groups that back abortion access.