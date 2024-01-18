Shapiro Highlights First Year Accomplishments

HARRISBURG – One year into office, Gov. Josh Shapiro says his administration have gotten stuff done and delivered real results for Pennsylvanians. The governor delivered on many of the promises he made on the campaign trail and in his first budget address, including the expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for seniors, implementing automatic voter registration at PennDOT Centers across the state, streamlining permitting and licensing processes, prioritizing skills and work experience in Commonwealth hiring, and making historic investments in K-12 education. He added the accomplishment of making mental health parity a reality in PA, hiring hundreds more police and troopers, delivering universal free breakfast in schools, and more. Since taking office, Gov. Shapiro has visited 37 PA counties.