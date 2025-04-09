Shapiro Highlights Efforts To Support Farmers

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro delivered the keynote address at the annual PA Farm Bureau State Legislative Conference, speaking to agricultural industry leaders from all across the state about his Administration’s record of supporting PA farmers. During his remarks, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to investing in the Commonwealth’s agricultural industry. Shapiro warned of the risks posed by new federal tariffs and cuts to USDA programs that support farmers and food banks. He emphasized that agriculture is at the center of his Administration’s efforts to create economic opportunity. The Shapiro Administration has made investments in the future of agriculture – from funding the PA Farm Bill, to launching the first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, to opening new Centers of Excellence, and expanding PA Preferred.