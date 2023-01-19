Shapiro Ends Four-Year Degree Requirement For State Jobs

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that effective immediately, 92% of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree. As part of the announcement, Shapiro also signed his first Executive Order instructing the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in state job postings and ordering a review of the remaining 8% of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required. Shapiro also ordered all state agencies under his jurisdiction to take steps to emphasize work experience in their hiring. As part of that order, the Shapiro Administration launched a website where applicants can search among the thousands of open positions that don’t require a four-year degree. That website is now linked from the homepage at employment.pa.gov.