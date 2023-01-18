Shapiro/Davis Sworn Into Office

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrat Josh Shapiro has become the 48th governor of PA. The 49-year-old Shapiro took office as Chief Justice Debra Todd administered his oath on a stage erected behind the state’s Capitol, with lawmakers, members of Congress, and others looking on. Shapiro said at the start of his 23-minute speech with his wife and four children nearby, “Along the winding road that has led to this moment, I have been grounded in my faith and family.” Shapiro added, “Now is the time to join together behind the unifying strength of three simple truths that have sustained our nation over the past two-and-a-half centuries: that above all else, beyond any momentary political differences, we value our freedom, we cherish our democracy and we love this country.” Shapiro has preached bipartisanship, emphasizing his support from independents and Republicans in the November election. Democrat Austin Davis was also sworn in as PA’s first black lieutenant governor. The inauguration culminated in a bash at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County.