Shapiro Concerned Over Norfolk Southern Derailment Response

HARRISBURG – Following a meeting with Beaver County Commissioners, local elected officials, and emergency management leaders, Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation CEO Alan Shaw, expressing serious concerns regarding the company’s management of the February 3 train derailment near the PA/Ohio border. Local and state leaders are frustrated and concerned by Norfolk Southern’s disregard for crisis management best practices and agree Norfolk Southern could have put Pennsylvanians’ health and well-being at risk. You can read Gov. Shapiro’s letter by clicking on the photo below. PA officials continue to see no concerning air or water quality readings following the incident. The Department of Environmental Protection will continue to work with its partners to monitor the air and water quality closely in the weeks and months ahead.